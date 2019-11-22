Wet weather and colder air returns for the weekend!

WEEKEND RAIN & CHILL: Clouds slowly clear this evening and winds die down. Temperatures become quite chilly, as they plummet quickly, into the 30s. Overnight, under clear skies and calm winds, lows drop to the 20’s. Morning sunshine is short-lived. Clouds increase through the day. Thankfully, the rain holds off until late afternoon and evening. The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is dry but chilly so bundle up the family! Rain picks up in intensity overnight and becomes more widespread. Saturday evening plans will be wet. A few showers linger into early Sunday. Clouds are slow to clear but eventually do by afternoon. Afternoon readings are quite chilly in the middle to upper 40s Saturday, and middle 40s Sunday but the breeze will pick up making it feel brisker.

RETURN TO 50’S: Dry weather returns and milder air too. In fact, temperatures climb a few degrees above average Monday. Highs top out in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. It’s warmer in the upper 50s Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. A potent storm system heads east for one of the busiest travel days of the year. For us, the moisture is lacking, we may see a couple of showers early morning, otherwise, it is breezy and still mild in the middle 50s. Thanksgiving Day is dry and chilly. Readings drop back to the 40s and the winds are brisk once again. Black Friday shopping is cold, despite sunshine, with morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. The winds continue breezy too.

-Chief Meteorologist, MaryEllen Pann