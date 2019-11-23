× Correction: Penn State’s Menet starts Ohio State Game

FOX43 — Early on Friday FOX43 Sports’ Andrew Kalista was told by a source that Penn State would be without starting center Michal Menet who would be sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the game against the Buckeyes.

Michal Menet started today’s game against Ohio State. Kalista’s report was wrong.

Kalista’s went on to report that Menet would be replaced by redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda, who is the number two center listed on this weeks depth chart. Miranda is also listed at the number two spot at both left and right guard. Either true freshman walk-on Blake Zalar or redshirt junior Hunter Kelly would be third on the depth chart and serve as the backup.