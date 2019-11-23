× Longtime ABC27 sports director, Gregg Mace, dies

Gregg Mace, who has served as ABC27’s sports director for nearly four decades has died, according to ABC27.com.

“With grace and dignity, my father has left us to be with the Lord today,” Mace’s son, Kyle, tweeted Saturday. “He was surrounded by family and friends that love him. We thank you all for your support, and ask for our privacy at this time.”

ABC27 posted on twitter Friday Mace was facing serious health issues, which is why he was not on air for several weeks. He passed away at the age of 65.

FOX43 sends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Mace family, as well as the ABC27 news team.