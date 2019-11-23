Nonprofit organizations in York & Cumberland Counties feed thousands of people in need for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- In York and Cumberland Counties, thousands of families received a Thankgiving meal this weekend, all thanks to generous nonprofit organizations.

Volunteers with the nonprofit organization New Hope Ministries gave out all the Thanksgiving essentials to people in need in Hampden Township Friday and Saturday afternoons.

"I love it. I think it's really great," said Joanne Fortney, Food Program Manager at New Hope Ministries. "It's a great opportunity to be able to make the opportunity for families to come together around the dinner table. In this day and age, you don't see that too often and we need more of that."

Organizers say New Hope Ministries will help feed nearly 6,000 families in time for Thanksgiving. Then, they'll gear up to do it all again next month for Christmas.

In York County, LifePath Christian Ministries and Catholic Harvest Food Pantry partnered to make sure families have food this Thanksgiving.

Turkey, stuffing, canned goods, and all the trimmings needed for a Thanksgiving meal were bagged up Saturday afternoon at the event dubbed "YorkGiving."

Organizers tell us they expected to give away 1,900 meals, but they exceeded that number fast.

Volunteers handed out nearly 2,500 in total.

"We are very grateful for the support of other organizations, churches and businesses throughout the community who helped to make this happen," said Melanie Hady, Marketing Manager at LifePath Christian Ministries. "We provide turkeys and all of the fixing for families so that they can take them home and prepare a Thanksgiving meal together with their families in their homes."

New Hope Ministries is a community-based, Christian, social service agency that supports the needs of low income families and individuals in Dillsburg, Dover, Hanover, Littlestown, Mechanicsburg, New Oxford, and the West Shore. New Hope provides help with food, housing, utility and transportation needs to 22,000 individuals from 9,300 different families every year.

In addition, New Hope provides youth programs for underprivileged children to help prepare them for success in school and life. For more information, visit www.nhm-pa.org.

People who'd like to help New Hope Ministries can volunteer their time or donate food items.

You can read more about LifePath Christian Ministries and its mission here.