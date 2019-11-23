Report: Steelers QB fined $50,000 for role in ugly brawl

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According  to NFL insider Ian Rappaport, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his rule in the ugly brawl at the end of last Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Taken to the ground hard by Myles Garrett after throwing a pass with just 8 seconds left  in the game on November 14, Rudolph took umbrage and began to struggle against Garrett. Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and struck him in the head with it. Garrett has been suspended indefinitely by the league. Earlier this week, it was reported that Garrett told NFL officials Rudolph used a racial slur during the fracas.

Garrett’s suspension was upheld by the league. Two other players, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended.

