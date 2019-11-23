Soggy first half of the day Sunday, plus winds ramping up to end the weekend!

SOGGY SUNDAY MORNING: The wet weather has made a return and will stay with us through the rest of Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A good soaking rain is likely through the overnight period and into the first half of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will likely be held in check tonight given the wet weather and cloud cover, we should only fall into the upper 30s tonight. Rounds of moderate to heavy rain will be mostly around the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. When all is said and done, we could be picking up an inch to an inch and a half of rain across the area. Flooding is not a concern with this system as we haven’t seen an overwhelming amount of rain recently, and it will fall over a relatively long period of time. Most of the shower activity will be done by noon Sunday, but it is possible a sprinkle or two creep into the afternoon hours!

WINDS RAMPING UP: In the wake of the cold front that crosses on Sunday, winds will start to ramp up. It will be a breezy end to the weekend with sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts around 20-30 mph. Temperatures tomorrow should be a good bit warmer than today, but we will likely still feel the extra layer of chill with the breezy conditions. We will still be below average for this time of year with winds coming out of the northwesterly direction. A shift in winds is likely as we head into the start of the new work week, plus a nice bump up in temperatures. We will flip the switch from slightly below average to well above average for this time of year. Heading into the busiest holiday travel week of the year, temperatures will find the mid to upper 50s! Unfortunately, there is more rain in the forecast.

WET AND WINDY WEDNESDAY: We continue to keep a close eye on the big travel day — Wednesday — as a potent system looks to bring windy conditions and some more rain showers. The good news is that the showers don’t look to be too impressive; in fact, there has been somewhat of a drying trend. The winds will be a concern though, especially as we head into Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Models are hinting at very gusty winds potentially to the 40-45 mph range which would of course make traveling difficult. We will continue to keep a close eye on any changes to the holiday forecast!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash