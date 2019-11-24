Fire damages Lancaster County grocery store

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPMT) – A fire damaged the Weis Markets store on Lincoln Highway early Sunday morning.

Lancaster County emergency dispatchers said the call came in around 1 a.m. for an automatic alarm at the store.

Firefighters from Chester County were called into help fight the fire and more than 40 pieces of fire fighting equipment were used, according to 911 dispatchers.

A State Police Fire Marshal is looking to the cause of the fire, but no report has yet been released.

Crews left the scene around  11 a.m., according to dispatchers.

