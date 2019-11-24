Girls on the Run Capital Area Fall 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The weather didn't stop hundreds of girls from lacing up their shoes and running for a good cause Sunday morning.

Girls on the Run Capital Area hosted its Fall 5K at the HACC Harrisburg campus. Girls on the Run is a 10-week program for girls in 3rd through 8th grades aimed at inspiring a lifetime of health and fitness, which includes coach-led running games and dynamic discussions to empower young girls.

This year they teamed up with Choose PA Dairy. Organizers said between 3,000-4,000 people attended including family, mentors, and friends. And despite the rain and cold, more than 1,300 runners crossed the finish line and 671 girls participated this season at 46 different schools in our area.