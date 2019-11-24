× Ohio State’s Chase Young returns after 2-game suspension and breaks team’s single season sacks record

Ohio State University star defensive end Chase Young broke the school’s single season sacks record in his return Saturday after a two-game suspension.

Young was suspended earlier this month after it was found he once accepted a loan from a family friend, violating NCAA rules.

“I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible,” Young said in a statement on Twitter.

He returned Saturday in Ohio State’s game against Penn State with the same, if not more, intensity. Young recorded three sacks against the Nittany Lions, totaling 14.5 sacks for the season, breaking a 12 year old record for sacks in a single season for the Buckeyes. The record was previously held by Vernon Gholston, who recorded 14 sacks in 2007, according to the Ohio State Football website.

His returning performance Saturday caught the attention of professional athletes like LeBron James and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

“Chase Young is special man,” Watt tweeted.

Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17, improving the Buckeyes’ record to 11-0.

Young is considered one of the best players in college football, which has fueled speculation that he could be selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.