Paralympic Judo athlete shares inspiring story with young athletes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - Blind professional athlete, Anthony Ferraro spoke to young wrestlers about his journey and overcoming obstacles.

On Sunday, the U.S. Paralympic judo athlete shared his inspiring story and taught some of his best wrestling techniques to youth at the 'A Shot in the Dark' clinic. It was held by "Beat The Streets" and McCaskey High School Wrestling Team.

The clinic also showed Ferraro's "A Shot in the Dark" film. A film about Ferraro's time dealing with blindness and how he became the first blind state champion in New Jersey.

"My overall goal is to help these kids realize, whatever obstacles there may be in your life, you can push past them. You can get through the other side even if you have to walk around them, but when we are in our hardest spots it does get better and just continuing to work hard and not giving up in life. And just being a good person overall," said Ferraro.

Ferraro will participate in the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo.