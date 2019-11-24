× Snow, crashes begin Sunday for parts of central Pennsylvania

York, Pa. (WPMT) – People across central Pennsylvania dealt with snow Sunday morning. The system moved from west to east across the area.

In Dallastown, York County, about an inch of snow was on the ground around 9 a.m.

In nearby Spring Garden Township, FOX43’s Grace Griffaton found the wet snow piling up in her yard.

Um… What?! Thick, wet snow is falling in Spring Garden Township, York County! @fox43 pic.twitter.com/oPJMmSF5te — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) November 24, 2019

Further north in Newberry Township, drivers hit some slick spots on side roads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other people in the same neighborhood had some fun outside with their pets.

To the east in Fairview Township, not as much snow had fallen.

Around 11 a.m., the snow was still coming down pretty good in central Lancaster County.

If you have pictures or video of today's snow, please send them to us at news@fox43.com.

CRASHES

The snow caused problems on some local roads and highways. Multiple crashes were reported.

In York County, there were two crashes on Interstate 83. One of them happened around 9:20 a.m. at the Leader Heights exit. Multiple vehicles were involved.

Multi vehicle crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 14 - PA 182/Leader Heights. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 24, 2019

The crash was cleared up about a half an hour later.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 14 - PA 182/Leader Heights. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 24, 2019

Around 10 a.m., another multi vehicle crash happened in York Township at the Queen Street exit.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 16B - PA 74 North/Queen St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 24, 2019

In the northern part of our area, there was also a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Accident I-76WB @ MM263, bet Lebanon-Lancaster(Exit 266) & Harrisburg East(Exit 247) blocking the shoulder and right lanes — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 24, 2019

The right lane westbound between exit 266 (Lancaster-Lebanon) and exit 247 (Harrisburg East) was moving slow or stopped at some points.

The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

CLEARED: Accident I-76WB @ MM252.9, bet Lebanon-Lancaster(Exit 266) & Harrisburg East(Exit 247) — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 24, 2019

POWER OUTAGES

The winter weather also caused some power outages around the area.

As of 10:30 a.m., 31 Met-Ed customers were without power in York County.

In Dauphin County, 60 PPL customers were without power in the Harrisburg area because of tripped breaker or blown fuse. PPL expects to have the power back on by 12:30 p.m.