Snow, crashes begin Sunday for parts of central Pennsylvania
York, Pa. (WPMT) – People across central Pennsylvania dealt with snow Sunday morning. The system moved from west to east across the area.
In Dallastown, York County, about an inch of snow was on the ground around 9 a.m.
In nearby Spring Garden Township, FOX43’s Grace Griffaton found the wet snow piling up in her yard.
Further north in Newberry Township, drivers hit some slick spots on side roads.
Other people in the same neighborhood had some fun outside with their pets.
To the east in Fairview Township, not as much snow had fallen.
Around 11 a.m., the snow was still coming down pretty good in central Lancaster County.
CRASHES
The snow caused problems on some local roads and highways. Multiple crashes were reported.
In York County, there were two crashes on Interstate 83. One of them happened around 9:20 a.m. at the Leader Heights exit. Multiple vehicles were involved.
The crash was cleared up about a half an hour later.
Around 10 a.m., another multi vehicle crash happened in York Township at the Queen Street exit.
In the northern part of our area, there was also a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
The right lane westbound between exit 266 (Lancaster-Lebanon) and exit 247 (Harrisburg East) was moving slow or stopped at some points.
The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.
POWER OUTAGES
The winter weather also caused some power outages around the area.
As of 10:30 a.m., 31 Met-Ed customers were without power in York County.
In Dauphin County, 60 PPL customers were without power in the Harrisburg area because of tripped breaker or blown fuse. PPL expects to have the power back on by 12:30 p.m.