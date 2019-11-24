WEEKEND ALBUM: Eager snow shovelers

In tonight's Weekend Album we've got some eager neighborhood entrepreneurs out and about this morning in West Manchester Township, York County. Casey Herrmann took the photo off of her "Ring" doorbell app. Her neighbors, Ryland and Jack, ages 8 and 9, ready to clean up today's dusting. Luckily all the snow melted by the afternoon.

