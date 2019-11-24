Winds calm down through the night, plus warmer temperatures arrive for the start of the week!

WINDS CALMING TONIGHT: Breezy conditions today added an extra layer of chill to the already below average temperatures. Tonight, skies will be clearing and winds will slowly be calming down. They should still remain on the breezy side until about midnight and relax into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. As much drier air filters in tonight, temperatures should be able to fall into the low 30s. The only question that remains is if the winds are too strong to allow the surface to adequately cool. We’ll kick off the new work week on a chilly note, but the afternoon temperatures should be a pleasant surprise!

WARMING UP THROUGH MID-WEEK: We had a taste of winter this weekend with some accumulating snowfall across the area. We’ll transition back into more fall-like temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is right at 50 degrees and we’ll be around 5-10 degrees above that for the first half of the week. A strong ridging pattern in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will favor a warming trend. Typically westerly winds through the atmosphere give us calm weather and warm temperatures and that’s exactly what we’ll deal with for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday should still remain warm, but dramatic changes arrive for the end of the week!

WET AND WINDY WEDNESDAY: Unfortunately, there is more rain coming for the busiest travel week of the year. A potent system will likely bring a few rain showers our way on Wednesday. The good news is that the showers don’t look to be too impressive; in fact, there has been somewhat of a drying trend. The winds will be a concern though, especially as we head into Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. If you’re traveling anywhere by plane on Wednesday or Thursday, delays will be a very big possibility. Models are hinting at strong, gusty winds potentially to the 40-45 mph range which would of course make traveling difficult. We will continue to keep a close eye on any changes to the holiday forecast!

