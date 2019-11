× Celebration of life to be held for Gregg Mace at the GIANT Center in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Following the passing of longtime ABC27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, a celebration of life has been announced.

Mace’s son, Kyle, posted the announcement on his Twitter page:

We hope to see you all Tuesday night at Giant Center in Hershey. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KecqbPELLq — Kyle Mace (@kylemace) November 24, 2019

The event will be held at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

It is open to the public, and doors will open at 7:30 p.m.