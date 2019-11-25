× Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks leaves Sunday’s game with anxiety; posts explanation on Twitter that includes routine of ‘morning vomiting’

PHILADELPHIA– A key member of the Eagles offensive line left Sunday’s game with a bout of anxiety, and he posted an explanation on Twitter.

G Brandon Brooks, who has dealt with anxiety issues for several years, left the game Sunday in the first quarter with a reported illness.

It wasn’t until after the game that reports of anxiety issues arose, and on Monday morning, Brooks posted his own explanation on Twitter:

It reads:

I’d like to address what happened yesterday. I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it. Make no mistake I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a set back yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.

Brooks, 30, was recently made the highest paid guard in the NFL.

He is also coming off a torn Achilles at the end of the 2018 season, but has rebounded to be one of the league’s best offensive lineman this year.

It is unknown how this will affect Brooks and the team moving forward.