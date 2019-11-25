× FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com offers free shipping to home or business on orders of $50 or more through December 31

PENNSYLVANIA– In celebration of the holiday season, Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer free shipping to home and business addresses in Pennsylvania on online orders of $50 or more placed on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com by 11:59 PM EST Tuesday, Dec. 31.

To be eligible for free shipping, an order must total $50 or more before tax. An adult 21 years of age or older must be present at delivery to show a valid ID and sign for the purchase. Free shipping does not apply to Special Order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, wine futures, used barrels, or licensee purchases. This offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

FWGS.com offers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to customers’ homes, businesses, or any Fine Wine & Good Spirits store location.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board