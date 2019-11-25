× Former York Suburban teacher gets probation after pleading guilty to having sex with student

YORK COUNTY — A former teacher at York Suburban High School who had sex with a student will not be able to teach again after pleading guilty Monday to a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor.

In exchange for his plea in York County Court, Michael S. Coy, 42, of Springettsbury Township, avoided any jail time. Felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor against Coy were dismissed as part of the plea arrangement, and he will not be required to register as a sex offender as part of Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

Coy was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

The victim in the case was a 17-year-old student.

Coy, a Spanish teacher, resigned from his position on April 1, the day he was charged.

Spring Garden Township Police began investigating him when school administration reported his sexual relationship to police in February.

Coy and the student began having a sexual relationship in June 2018. The sexual contact did not happen on school grounds, but at a “known location in Spring Garden Township.”

According to police, the victim said she had sexual intercourse with Coy in June 2018. She said she and Coy had communicated via text message, setting up times to meet. On at least one occasion, the victim said, the meeting resulted in sexual intercourse.

Police say the victim provided police with the text message conversations, which were still saved on her phone. The text conversations began in April 2018 and ended in June of that year. One of the conversations, dated in June, is sexual in nature and references an engaged contact between the victim and Coy, who also sent the victim a non-sexual picture via text, police say.

Police say they traced the phone number of the recipient of those text messages to Coy.