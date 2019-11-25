× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly attempting to strangle Uber driver

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to strangle his Uber driver.

Leyser Cameros-Lobos, 29, is facing charges after his role in the incident.

On November 22 around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a reported active assault on Route 581 East in Lemoyne Boro.

Upon arrival, police saw Cameros-Lobos walking on the highway away from the Uber driver’s vehicle.

The victim identified Cameros-Lobos as the man who committed the assault.

He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.