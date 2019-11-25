× Lancaster County man finds couple sleeping in his bedroom

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested two people after they were found asleep in a man’s home while in possession of drugs.

Amy Allwine, 38, of Leola, and Eric Campbell, 40, of Rothsville, are facing felony criminal trespassing and possession of drugs charges for their role in the incident.

On November 23, police received a call from a man in the first block of Martin Avenue in Ephrata who said that when he entered his home around 6:50 a.m., he found Allwine and Campbell asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

Police responded to the property, and stopped Allwine and Campbell across from the property as they were fleeing the residence.

The duo was arrested and found to each be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine.

They both failed to post bail and were committed to Lancaster County Prison.