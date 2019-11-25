Mild and dry start to the holiday week before the chill returns!

MILDER START TO THE WEEK: A mild pattern pushes temperatures above average through the first half of the week. It’s an appropriately chilly start to Monday morning, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Winds are light to calm with a few passing clouds. It’s sunshine and some clouds mixed through the rest of the day, and the warming begins! Temperatures are a bit above average for this time of year, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 50s. Skies are mostly clear through the night. It’s slightly less chilly, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. The milder trend continues into Tuesday. Skies are mostly sunny, and temperatures turn even milder! Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees, and that’s well above average for this time of year! Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, brings the chance for a few showers. For the most part, it should be dry with breezy conditions! Temperatures are still mild, and afternoon high temperatures reach the middle 50s.

THANKSGIVING/BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day is cooler, but dry! Expect a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures are in the 40s. It’s breezy, so temperatures feel like the 30s at times. It turns chillier heading into the Black Friday Forecast! Morning low temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. It’s a bit chillier, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns more unsettled for Central PA. There’s plenty of clouds for Saturday, and it’s quite the chilly day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of the day should stay dry, but there’s a small chance a few late day showers try to sneak into this forecast. There’s a small chance for some brief mixing with wintry precipitation at the onset. Through the night, plain rain continues to fill in as temperatures warm. Sunday looks milder, with rain showers continuing through much of the day.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels