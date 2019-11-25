× Non-profits can now sign-up for Give Local York 2020

YORK, Pa – Starting November, 25, 2019 non-profit groups can register for Give Local York 2020.

Give Local York takes place the first Friday of May, meaning the 2020 edition will be May 1, 2020.

In the two years since its founding, Give Local York has raised more than $4,500,000 for local non-profits serving York County.

In the past two years Give Local York has had a monetary goal. In 2020 the goal will be the number of people donating money.

The 2020 goal will be 10,000 donors. In 2019, 8,777 individual donors made a gift during Give Local York. In 2018, 6,534 individual donors made a gift during Give Local York. FOX43 has been a proud sponsor of the event since its founding.

To sign-up, members of local non-profits can CLICK HERE for the Give Local York Non-Profit Toolkit.

Big Give Party will be at Valencia Ballroom coordinated by Weary Arts Group and Assorted Studios.

New additions to Give Local York 2020 include:

Free Agent Fundraisers: Individuals can pledge to become a fundraising champion for organizations of their choice, helping to spread the word about generosity to their network. The top fundraiser in York County will receive a prize.

Business Fundraisers: Businesses and organizations in York County can register as Business Fundraisers to encourage their employees and clients to support organizations of their choice on Give Day. Let’s find out who is the most charitable business in York County!

Partnership with Eventive for day-of activities: Give Local York is one big party all across York County. Eventive, the organization behind the York Halloween Parade and other community events, will be coordinating First Friday activities in Downtown York.