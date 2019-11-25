× Police: No charges will be filed in connection with incident between Middletown Area Middle School employee, student

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in connection with an incident that took place in mid-November between a Middletown Area Middle School staff member and a student, according to police.

Police said on November 18 that they were investigating a “physical altercation” between a school employee and student that happened three days prior. Police were interviewing all parties involved and potential witnesses, as well as video of the incident.

On Monday, police decided that no criminal charges or juvenile allegations were warranted, after consultation with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.