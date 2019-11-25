Police searching for striking vehicle after hit-and-run of parked car in Ephrata

Pieces left at the scene of a hit-and-run of a parked car in Ephrata.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a parked vehicle.

Sometime during the overnight hours of November 23 into November 24, a hit-and-run incident occurred in the first block of East Main Street in Ephrata.

Police say a legally parked vehicle was hit and pushed up onto the side walk after being struck in the rear, causing damage to the bumper and driver side quarter panel.

A witness told police they heard a loud metal bang around 1:00 a.m.

Police were able to identify the striking vehicle through pieces left at the scene, and have determined those pieces to be from a right front passenger side/bumper of a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Authorities say the vehicle would have missing pieces from the front passenger side bumper/fender area.

Police are asking if anyone witnessed the accident or may have information concerning the hit-and-run vehicle to call 717-733-8611.

