Police seek man accused of 'sucker punching' another man outside Lower Allen Township bar

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man accused of “sucker punching” another man outside a State Road bar Friday night.

The victim of the assault was knocked unconscious, police say.

The incident occurred sometime between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. at the Brewhouse Grill, 2050 State Road, according to police. The suspect is described as a white man with shoulder-length brown hair. He was with two other men at the time of the assault, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 975-7575.