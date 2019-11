Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- It was a roller coaster of a game for both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes.

Second-ranked Ohio State held off No. 8 Penn State's rally, 28-17, on Saturday.

A day later, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 8 in the latest AP Top-25.

PSU will have some questions to answer in their build-up to the regular season finale against Rutgers, including who will start at quarterback.