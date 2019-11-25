× Route 30 bridge that spans Rock Creek in Adams County has been reopened to traffic

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Route 30 bridge, which spans Rock Creek in Gettysburg and Straban Township, Adams County, reopened to traffic Friday, November 22, according to Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The bridge is one out of 558 bridges replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and several companies of Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Motorists will encounter short-term lane shifts and single-lane flagging operations through December as crews work to complete the residual construction work and job site clean-up, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners says.

Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges through the partnership for 25 years.