Sex offender sentenced to prison after refusing to complete treatment, violating probation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A twice-convicted sex offender was recently sentenced to State Prison time after refusing to complete treatment, violating his parole.

Robert Flerx, 26, was sentenced to 2½ to 5 years in prison for the numerous parole/probation violations regarding convictions in 2016 and 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Flerx has shown a desire to have sexual contact with children, even after his conviction.

As a part of sex-offender conditions attached by a court order, offenders are required to attend and successfully complete treatment and counseling.

However, Flerx failed to do that, and was kicked out of at least one program, according to Haverstick.

In the 2016 incident, Flerx was prosecuted for indecent assault and corruption of minors after exposing himself to a 7-year-old child.

In 2018, Flerx was conivicted of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child.

Now, he will serve more time.