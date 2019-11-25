× Sheetz unveils contest to win bottle of Boom Boom sauce

PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz has revealed a contest allowing the public to win the company’s first-ever Boom Boom Sauce bottles.

Starting on Friday, November 28, Sheetz Freakz and customers will have the opportunity to win a 16-ounce bottle of Boom Boom sauce.

To enter to win a bottle, Sheetz Freakz and customers can visit www.Sheetz.com/BoomBoom and enter their registered MySheetz Card® number and contact information. S

Six hundred lucky individuals will be chosen at random to win a free, limited-edition bottle in honor of Sheetz’s upcoming 600th store opening in December.

This is a limited-edition offer, and the first time that Sheetz has ever bottled its well-known sauce. Boom Boom Sauce bottles will not be available for sale online or in stores. Once the 600 bottles are claimed, no more bottles will be released.

The contest runs from 12 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 to 11:59 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. To enter and read the rules and regulations, visit www.Sheetz.com/BoomBoom.