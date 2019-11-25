Shippensburg University student to serve as intern for The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon appears on the 'Tonight Show' (Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg University student will be finishing out her senior year as an intern for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kate Sweigart, a senior at the University, posted this message on her Twitter page:

Since it’s official… In December I’ll be moving to NYC to finish up my senior year as a Spring 2020 intern for The Tonight Show Starring @jimmyfallon!Special thanks to my friends, family, and everyone at @shippensburgU. I couldn’t have done it without you!

According to The Tonight Show website, internship responsibilities include, but are not limited to the opportunity to stand in during rehearsals, assist with audience load in, and perform miscellaneous production runs and tasks on an as-needed basis.

