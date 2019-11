Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43-- On this edition of the "Sunday Sitdown" we are talking the sport of powerlifting with two time International Powerlifting Association World Record holder Rob "Bulldog" Hunt. We cover topics that range from how tight the powerlifting community is, to what drives Rob to compete at such a high level and how women entering the sport are driving up numbers. Take six minutes, sit back and watch this an engaging interview.