Tuesday is mild and dry, followed by a few showers and gusty conditions heading towards the holiday

FLIRTING WITH 60: Skies are clear this evening and overnight. Temperatures out of the 40s into the middle 30s by morning. Winds are light to calm. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and a light southerly breeze boosts afternoon readings into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The next frontal system brings a few showers early Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year, so check ahead if your destination has you flying or driving long distance. Temperatures are still quite mild in the middle to upper 50s. The winds begin to pick up by afternoon too. They only strengthen overnight into Thanksgiving.

GUSTY HOLIDAY: While it’s dry, the gusty winds add to the chill. So highs in the middle to upper 40s will feel a bit chillier with the windy conditions. Friday shopping is also quite brisk. Up early, you’ll need extra layers with lows in the 20s. Skies are expected to be bright with plenty of sunshine. Highs are cool in the lower 40s. The breeze is much lighter.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The next system brings overcast skies and a wintry mix Saturday. With rising temperatures, the mix is expected to change to rain. Highs are held in the lower 40s. More showers and perhaps some mixing, in the higher elevations, Sunday. Temperatures nudge up a bit into the middle to upper 40s.

