Turkey Hill employee allegedly stole $2,800 worth of lottery tickets and approximately 20 packs of cigarettes from store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Turkey Hill employee has been charged with retail theft after admitting to stealing from his place of work, according to police.

Jordan Homsher, 22, is accused of stealing $2,800 worth of lottery tickets, around 20 packs of cigarettes and food items.

The theft, which is alleged to have taken place at the Turkey Hill on Chestnut Street in Columbia, was reported to police on September 10. Several employees advised that Homsher stole the above items while working.