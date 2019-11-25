‘Warwick Strong Day’: Warwick students pay it forward a year after tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Monday, Warwick School District participated in its first Warwick Strong Day.

It's a day geared towards giving back to the community that supported students, faculty, and staff over the past year.

In time for Thanksgiving, students, faculty, and staff gave their thanks.

Fox43 captured the moment Warwick high school students said 'thank you' to volunteers and therapy dogs, who have helped Warwick students since the passing of two of their own.

"A lot of the dogs do know if somebody is internally hurting. Here, it was everywhere," explained Monica Steiner, a teacher from Ephrata High School. "To get me a sub for a few days, to bring our dog to their district, every classroom he [Clutch] went into that week, nobody had any qualms. Everybody was like, 'go,' and he really was a benefit to the students."

"We are celebrating the love and support given to us over the past year by the community by turning around and handing it back," said Dr. April Hershey, Warwick's superintendent.

At the high school, students served up a special lunch for volunteers with the nonprofit organization KPETS.

"It's great... Just their appreciation they have," said Teresa Weaver of Berks County.

Students also collected box after box of canned goods, clothing, and pet supplies for those in need.

"The best way to learn about love is to give it back to someone else, and so that's what we're practicing today - showing kindness, showing gratitude during this Thanksgiving week, and showing love," added Hershey.

Besides donations, students also held a breakfast for first responders this morning and wrote thank you cards to members of the community.

The district plans to hold a Warwick Strong Day every year moving forward.

