YORK CITY LISTENING TOUR

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - York City officials want to talk to people in the community about how they can improve the White Rose City.

Today, York City staff gave an overview of its city's plan to address things like public transportation, housing, and how to use the land in the first of ten listening sessions planned for the next three weeks.

City planner, Mike Pritchard, says that going out and speaking to the public will give community leaders a better idea of what needs to change - from the people who are affected by it most. Pritchard adding, "we know that housing is an issue, but we don't really know what the specifics of that means for people in one neighborhood versus another neighborhood. So, going out and speaking to people is going to get us the details we really need."

The comprehensive plan will address issues in the city for the next 20 years. The last session will be held on December 16th. The full list of dates and locations have not been released as of today.