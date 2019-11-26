A few early showers, then gusty winds take over, and could cause issues for travel

HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS & UMBRELLAS: Clouds begin to increase tonight, as the next storm system heads our way. With the overcast skies, temperatures are milder in the lower 40s. There is not much moisture with the system, but showers are possible early morning, then a few during the afternoon. High temperatures, in the 50s, take place late in the day. The story for the day is the wind. They are going to be quite strong and could cause issues whether you are traveling by car or plane. If you are driving west into the mountains late evening, please use caution, winds could gust as high as 55-60 MPH. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight Wednesday until 10AM Thursday for Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Gusts to 50 MPH are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured items. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Sunshine mixes in and out of the clouds Thanksgiving Day. The wind will still be quite strong. Temperatures are back into the 40s, and with the brisk conditions, you’ll need extra layers for sure. Friday is dry and calmer with more sunshine. Temperatures remain chilly in the middle 40s.

WEEKEND STORM: Our next potent storm heads in over the weekend. It’s cloudy and quite cold in the lower 40s Saturday. A wintry mix will develop late in the day and continue overnight into Sunday. Some parts of the area, where temperatures climb, the precipitation will change over to rain, while colder areas will continue to mix. An upper level disturbance, and much colder air, will change any rain and mix over to a period of snow overnight heading into Monday. We will watch this system closely for possible accumulating snow in the next several days. It is breezy with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Tuesday is a quieter but frigid day in the 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist, MaryEllen Pann