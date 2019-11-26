Celebration of life held for longtime ABC27 Sports Director Gregg Mace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A celebration of life was held Tuesday at the Giant Center in Derry Township for longtime ABC27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, who passed away at the age of 65 Saturday.

The community gathered to honor and pay their respects to Mace, a great father, coworker and to us at FOX43, a friend.

Mace's son, Kyle, talked about his father's legacy.

"Truly, I think his passion for what he did was spread across this country because the people he worked with and helped move along went all those places," he said. "It's the stories he would tell me all the time. We would always joke he'd call the old Bub stories, but we all loved them. Even if he told them once he told them a hundred times and we'd hear them and we'd listen to them. To hear those stories from a different prospective is probably the most amazing thing out of all of this."

FOX43 sends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Mace family, as well as the ABC27 news team.