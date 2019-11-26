× Central PA Food Bank to provide more than 200,000 meals to those in need

More than 200,000 meals will be provided to those in need thanks to the third annual Hunger Action Month Virtual Food Drive, as well as an additional sponsorship by PSECU, the presenting sponsor.

Local individuals, businesses and organizations contributed $14,202 through the month of September. PSECU pledged to match the month’s total contributions up to $15,000. Although the match goal was not fully met, PSECU contributed the entire potential donation, bringing the total raised to $29,202. PSECU then provided a sponsorship of $5,000, which increased the total to $34,202.

Since each dollar donated helps the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provide six meals, the total contribution will result in 205,212 meals.

“Each dollar donated helps the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provide an astounding six meals for those facing food insecurity in our community,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph.

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, added, “The money raised through the Virtual Food Drive – and their generous match – will help thousands of our neighbors in need have access to nutritious meals, especially as we head into the holiday season.”

About the Hunger Action Month Virtual Food Drive:

A virtual food drive is basically the same food drive concept people have always known – collecting resources for those in need – but with a twist thanks to smart technology. It is an online initiative through which individuals and groups can visit an interactive grocery store that simulates how monetary donations efficiently purchase food for hungry families, veterans, and seniors. Benefits of the virtual model include time savings for busy donors, no expiration dates on food stock, and a supply of funding that can be deployed as needed throughout the year. Learn more and make a donation year- round at centralpafoodbank.org/psecu.