Columbia woman to serve up to decade in prison for being under the influence while causing crash that injured woman, daughter

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia woman will serve up to a decade in prison for being under the influence while causing a crash that seriously injured a woman and her 11-year-old daughter earlier this year.

Ardis Goldsborough, 36, was sentenced to serve up to 3-10 years in prison in accordance to a plea agreement.

She had pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI and other related offenses.

On April 1, Goldsborough was driving completely in an oncoming lane of Blue Rock Road in Manor Township when she caused a head-on collision.

Both the woman and her daughter underwent emergency surgeries.

In a Lancaster County Court on Monday, the girl said, “I remember a car veering into our (lane), waking up [to] the pain of a hundred hammers.”

The girl underwent reconstructive facial surgery and sustained intestinal injuries.

Her mother suffered a broken wrist and knee and had part of her intestine removed in surgery.

The girl said she missed concerts and events, including her sixth-grade graduation, while recovering.

“I want her to become a better person throughout this experience,” she said of Goldsborough.

At one point, Goldsborough turned and apologized to the victims, after saying she has battled drug addiction for 13 years.

“I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I think about you every day,” Goldsborough told the victims.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

“It is a shame it took something as serious as this to have you come to grips with your problem,” the judge told Goldsborough before she was escorted from the room in handcuffs.