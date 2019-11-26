× Harrisburg man charged with homicide, endangerment in connection to death of 1-year-old son

HARRISBURG — A 22-year-old Harrisburg man was taken into custody on charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children in connection to the death of his one-year-old son in June, Harrisburg Police said Tuesday.

John Curtis Anderson Jr., of the 600 block of Geary Street, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Harrisburg Police officers Tuesday morning, police say.

The victim died on June 12, while in the sole care of Anderson, according to police.