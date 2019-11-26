× Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim with bow and arrow

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — A man from Northumberland County is locked up after assaulting a victim with a bow and arrow.

Police believe 44-year-old Lucas Nye tried to shoot at the victim twice before he was disarmed.

Investigators say Nye then attempted to stab him with one of the arrows.

He also threatened to kill all three people at the house in Watsontown.

When they tried to leave the home, Nye chased after them and threw a chair at the car as they drove away.

Nye is behind bars on aggravated assault and related offenses.