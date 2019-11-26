Members 1st and The Left Bank Restaurant cook Turducken in FOX43 Kitchen, donate it to York County Food Bank

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Members 1st and The Left Bank are joining forces to support Hunger Free York.

The Left Bank Restaurant is preparing a Turducken in the FOX43 Kitchen that will be delivered and donated to the York County Food Bank on behalf of Members 1st.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mike Wilson from Members 1st, Sean Arnold from The Left Bank, and Jennifer Brillhart from the York County Food Bank joined FOX43’s Todd Sadowski to offer more.

For more information on how you can donate to the York Food Bank, you can visit this website here.