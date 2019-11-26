× Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:04 a.m. on the 100 block of East Sixth Avenue in North York Borough, police say.

According to police, the victim knocked on the door of a residence in the area and said he had been shot. He sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest, police say.

The victim gave police limited information about the shooting before being transported to York Hospital for treatment, police say. His injuries are categorized as life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647 or (717) 467-TELL. Tipsters can also be emailed to tips@nycrpd.org.