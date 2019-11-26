Olivia’s cooks up Rosemary Lamb Kabobs drizzled w a Balsamic Cranberry Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Rosemary Lamb Kabobs drizzled w a Balsamic Cranberry Sauce all served over Rice Pilaf w Broccoli Rabe, then topped w a flaky Pear, Pumpkin, & Raisin EnCroute …

EnCroute:

2 cups Pumpkin Peeled & chopped

1 cup Squash – diced

1 cup Pears – diced

1/2 cup Craisins

1/2 cup Fennel

1 tbsp Mint – chopped

1 tsp Oregano

Pinch – Sea Salt

1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch AllSpice

1/2 cup Scallions – chopped

2 tbsp Sesame Seeds

1 tbsp Poppy Seeds – (mix w sesame seeds)

1/2 cup Garlic Butter

1/2 LB Puff Pastry

1/2 LB Butter – clarified (simmered until it stops bubbling)

1/2 cup Mavrodaphne (Sweet Greek Port)

1 Egg – scrambled

Filling:

Preheat oven to 350*F

Bake pumpkin in until just fork tender. In sauté pan on med-high heat. Add Garlic Butter, let it melt, then layer scallions, fennel, squash, salt & Pepper. Cook approx 3 mins. Deglaze w Mavrodaphne, add raisins & pumpkin.

Roll out puff pastry to 1/4” thick rectangle. Add filling to center. Brush edges w egg. Fold over the pastry, press edges w fork, brush top w egg. Bake at 400*F until brown approx 10-15mins.

Balsamic Craisin Sauce

Fresh cranberries

Diced craisins

Hibiscus Flower

Fresh Mint

Cinnamon Sticks

AllSpice

Black Pepper

Honey

Orange Zest

Orange Juice

Chicken Stock

Balsamic Vinegar

Fresh Rosemary

In heavy bottom sauce pan on med – high, add cranberries constantly stirring for approx 2 mins. Add craisins, hibiscus, mint, rosemary, cinnamon sticks, Allspice, orange zest, orange juice, & black pepper. Cook 2 mins. Add chicken stock, black pepper, honey, & vinegar. Let simmer on med- high until reduced by half. Drizzle over the lamb. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

PB&J

Screwball Peanut Butter whiskey

Chambord

Crush strawberry soda

Fill glass w ice. Add whiskey & chambord, Shake. Top off w crush strawberry soda. Cheers!

Morning Bliss

Coffee

Biscotti liqueur

Smirnoff kisses caramel vodka

Rumchata

Caramel whipped cream

Carmel drizzle

Grab your favorite coffee mug. Add Biscotti liqueur, kissed caramel vodka, & rumchata. Add coffee, stir. Top w Caramel whipped cream & drizzle w extra caramel. Cheers!!