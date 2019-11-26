Olivia’s cooks up Rosemary Lamb Kabobs drizzled w a Balsamic Cranberry Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Rosemary Lamb Kabobs drizzled w a Balsamic Cranberry Sauce all served over Rice Pilaf w Broccoli Rabe, then topped w a flaky Pear, Pumpkin, & Raisin EnCroute …
EnCroute:
2 cups Pumpkin Peeled & chopped
1 cup Squash – diced
1 cup Pears – diced
1/2 cup Craisins
1/2 cup Fennel
1 tbsp Mint – chopped
1 tsp Oregano
Pinch – Sea Salt
1/2 Tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Pinch AllSpice
1/2 cup Scallions – chopped
2 tbsp Sesame Seeds
1 tbsp Poppy Seeds – (mix w sesame seeds)
1/2 cup Garlic Butter
1/2 LB Puff Pastry
1/2 LB Butter – clarified (simmered until it stops bubbling)
1/2 cup Mavrodaphne (Sweet Greek Port)
1 Egg – scrambled
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350*F
Bake pumpkin in until just fork tender. In sauté pan on med-high heat. Add Garlic Butter, let it melt, then layer scallions, fennel, squash, salt & Pepper. Cook approx 3 mins. Deglaze w Mavrodaphne, add raisins & pumpkin.
Roll out puff pastry to 1/4” thick rectangle. Add filling to center. Brush edges w egg. Fold over the pastry, press edges w fork, brush top w egg. Bake at 400*F until brown approx 10-15mins.
Balsamic Craisin Sauce
Fresh cranberries
Diced craisins
Hibiscus Flower
Fresh Mint
Cinnamon Sticks
AllSpice
Black Pepper
Honey
Orange Zest
Orange Juice
Chicken Stock
Balsamic Vinegar
Fresh Rosemary
In heavy bottom sauce pan on med – high, add cranberries constantly stirring for approx 2 mins. Add craisins, hibiscus, mint, rosemary, cinnamon sticks, Allspice, orange zest, orange juice, & black pepper. Cook 2 mins. Add chicken stock, black pepper, honey, & vinegar. Let simmer on med- high until reduced by half. Drizzle over the lamb. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
PB&J
Screwball Peanut Butter whiskey
Chambord
Crush strawberry soda
Fill glass w ice. Add whiskey & chambord, Shake. Top off w crush strawberry soda. Cheers!
Morning Bliss
Coffee
Biscotti liqueur
Smirnoff kisses caramel vodka
Rumchata
Caramel whipped cream
Carmel drizzle
Grab your favorite coffee mug. Add Biscotti liqueur, kissed caramel vodka, & rumchata. Add coffee, stir. Top w Caramel whipped cream & drizzle w extra caramel. Cheers!!