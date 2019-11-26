PennDOT preparing for winter road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Center for Traffic Safety are already preparing for winter.

Last month, state officials talked about preparations and offer tips for the upcoming winter season. They say drivers can monitor newly plowed roads in real-time with an online tracking system on 511PA.com. PennDOT is also reminding people the agency's job is to keep roads clear -- not perfect.

The Center for Traffic Safety has this advice for drivers - make sure you are prepared with a full gas tank, good wiper blades, and the essentials like an ice scraper, blanket, and a shovel.

Traffic safety specialist for the Center for Traffic Safety, Missy Sweitzer, advises drivers to make sure they are comfortable with driving in winter conditions. She adds that, if you don't have to go out, don't.

PennDOT is looking to fill hundreds of part-time job openings across the state - ranging from equipment operators to mechanics. $223,000,000 are budgeted for statewide winter operations this year.