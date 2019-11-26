PennDOT trying out pilot program to help prevent interstate backups during winter storms

Posted 6:28 PM, November 26, 2019, by

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is trying out a new pilot program to help prevent interstate backups during winter storms.

They have come up with a plan to keep trucks in the right lane only, once a 45-mile-per-hour speed restriction has been put into effect. They will also reserve the right to ban all truck traffic on the interstates during big storms. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation hopes the new restriction will keep things moving and keep everyone safe while driving on the interstates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.