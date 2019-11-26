× Pennsylvania ranked as second most dangerous state for winter driving, according to analysis

PENNSYLVANIA– The Commonwealth has been ranked as the second most dangerous state for winter driving.

This is according to new analysis by MoneyGeek.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that almost 40 percent of weather-related crashes occur during snowy or icy conditions.

MoneyGeek reports that more than 1,300 people die and 100,000 others are injured in winter crashes every year. Snow and ice reduce friction with the pavement, limiting drivers’ ability to turn quickly, change speeds and stop.

The only state worse than Pennsylvania in terms of dangerous winter driving, per MoneyGeek, is Michigan.

The ranking is based on the average number of winter driving deaths per state based on data from NHTSA‘s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2015-2017.

For comparison, Michigan averages 49 deaths on the roads each winter, while Pennsylvania averages 30.

Among the other top 10 most dangerous winter driving states are a couple of Pennsylvania’s bordering states, New York and Ohio.

For more on winter driving dangers and MoneyGeek’s analysis, visit their website here.