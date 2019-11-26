× Phone number for Steelton Borough Police is being used in a scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Steelton Borough Police Department’s phone number is being used in a scam.

The police department said Wednesday it has received reports from residents regarding calls from the department’s number, 717-939-9841. The caller states that a warrant has been issued for them and requests money.

“Please be advised that this is NOT a legitimate call,” the department said via CrimeWatch. “We are urging you to NOT provide any information over the phone and hang up immediately.”

If you’ve received one of these calls, contact police at 717-939-9841.