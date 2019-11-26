Police: Lancaster retail theft suspect flies the coop after stealing Google Nests

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are looking for a retail theft accused of flying the coop after stealing $900 worth of Google Nests in separate incidents earlier this month.

The alleged thefts occurred on Nov. 17 and Nov. 21 at a Kohl’s store on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East, police say.

On those dates, the pictured suspect entered the store and stole Google Nest thermostats and doorbells, concealing the items on his person before fleeing, police say. He left the area in a faded black-colored Mitsubishi Lancer sedan.

On the Nov. 21 incident, the suspect had a young child with him, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Officer Goss at (717) 291-4676.