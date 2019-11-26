Police searching for suspect that allegedly stole $600 worth of merchandise from Polo Outlet store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise from the Polo Outlet store.

On November 23, the above pictured man entered the Polo Outlet Store in East Lampeter Township and stole about $600 worth of merchandise.

He concealed it in a tote and fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man with facial hair that stands about 6′ 2″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-291-4676.