Safety experts team up to make sure children are safe this holiday season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Safety experts teamed up Tuesday to make sure children are safe in the car during this holiday season.

State Police and representatives with the Center for Traffic Safety checked car seats at the Commonwealth Fire Company in Springettsbury Township.

Events like this one run through December 8 across the state. And they're free.

Parents can also make an appointment.

"If somebody wants to call State Police - York, they can come down," said Trooper Sean Simmers. "We have five car seat technicians at our station that you can schedule an appointment with even outside these events."